Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kelt Exploration to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.34. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1089109 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

