Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.78.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$821.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.70. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

