Saputo’s (SAP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.88.

TSE:SAP opened at C$41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.39 and a 52 week high of C$41.99. The firm has a market cap of C$17.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

