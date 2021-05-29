CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.36.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.76 and a 12-month high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

