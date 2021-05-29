Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.43.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.42. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.21 and a 12-month high of C$15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

