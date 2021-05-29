Financial Review: Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) vs. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

83.3% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 3.28% -178.12% 6.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and H&R Block’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.71 -$7.53 million $0.84 29.55

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H&R Block.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 H&R Block 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nebula Caravel Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.37%. H&R Block has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than H&R Block.

Summary

H&R Block beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.