$33.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post $33.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $33.92 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

