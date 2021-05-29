Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 31st.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 99.25%.

NYSE:BORR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

