Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Down 1.3%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.56. 209,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,642,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

