Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Shares Up 11.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)’s stock price shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $176.00 and last traded at $176.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.07.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

