Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. 261,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 906,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,100,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,420,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

