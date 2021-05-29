Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $18.19 million and $314,340.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00321862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00188870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00814419 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

