CoinFi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $86,945.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00079476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00904602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.61 or 0.09212858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00091415 BTC.

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

