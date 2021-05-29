Tidal Finance Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $5.40 million and $101,603.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00079476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00904602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.61 or 0.09212858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00091415 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TIDALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.