Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading Up 0.5%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 59,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 107,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.