Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading Up 15.3%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)’s stock price was up 15.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

