Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Trading Down 11.2%

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)’s share price was down 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

About Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

