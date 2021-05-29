Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $271.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

KWR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.55. 55,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,201. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.83.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

