Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 393,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77. Playtika has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.29.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

