Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Cap Hits $16.55 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $793,632.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00079476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00904602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.61 or 0.09212858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00091415 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

