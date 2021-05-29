LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as £238.40 ($311.47) and last traded at £234.80 ($306.77), with a volume of 2027808 shares. The stock had previously closed at £233.20 ($304.68).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

The stock has a market cap of £213.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.52.

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

