B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $30.60. 1,067,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,028. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

