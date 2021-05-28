Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Achieves $736,793.92

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $736,793.92 and $159,663.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,311,192 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

