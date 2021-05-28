Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-$138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 546,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $10,382,170. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.