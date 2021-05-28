Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Fluidra stock remained flat at $$30.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLUIF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

