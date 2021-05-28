Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,300 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the April 29th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GDLNF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,203. Greenland Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited acquires explores, develops, and commercializes mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

