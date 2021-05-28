Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $24,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,632.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $26,440.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $24,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $72,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $69,120.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $24,720.00.

RDI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,321. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

