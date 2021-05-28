David Goldberg Sells 7,500 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

GAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GAN by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in GAN by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

