MiL.k Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.09 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $115.09 million and $2.82 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00321127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00187699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00823550 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MLKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.