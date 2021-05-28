Kineko (KKO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $125,829.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $125,829.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00321127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00187699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00823550 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,199,569 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

