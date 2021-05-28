Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $1,300,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MTD stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,300.95. 64,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,345. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,276.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.