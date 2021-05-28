Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $1,300,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,300.95. 64,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,345. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,276.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

