Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Sells $63,755,000.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Organogenesis stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

