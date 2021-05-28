Christopher D. Alafi Sells 8,482 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher D. Alafi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

ITCI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,229. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,648,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.