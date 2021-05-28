Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.47 million.

Shares of PSFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

