Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 123,505 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,377 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $872,237.31.

ETNB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 188,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,161. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $379.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

