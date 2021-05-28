Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells 17,506 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

YELP stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $40.11. 671,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,225. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,188,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.