Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 295.9% in May

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 295.9% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,770. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

