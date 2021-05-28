GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the April 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.0 days.

GPTGF remained flat at $$3.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. GPT Group has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

