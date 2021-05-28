Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 104.1% in May

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the April 29th total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

