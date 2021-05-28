Huobi Token Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $15.65 or 0.00042990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $715.76 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00904141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.86 or 0.09182931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

