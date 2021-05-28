Loser Coin Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00322327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.00809730 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

