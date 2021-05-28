pEOS Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $148.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00322327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.00809730 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

