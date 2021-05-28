Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock remained flat at $$142.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average of $137.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

