Alphacat Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $171,267.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00322327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.00809730 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.