Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the April 29th total of 1,916,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 199,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,395. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

LRTNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.