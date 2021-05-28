Meridian Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,445.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $715,964.33 and $132,445.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00117263 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002601 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00715370 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

