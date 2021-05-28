Contrasting Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.76 $1.79 billion $2.56 7.19 Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.76 $723.00 million $1.00 12.11

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Fields. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gold Fields 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. Gold Fields has a consensus target price of $12.01, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Fields pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sibanye Stillwater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gold Fields has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Gold Fields on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

