Financial Analysis: Chindata Group (CD) & Its Competitors

Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD) is one of 81 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Chindata Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group Competitors -15.64% -17.39% -3.50%

This table compares Chindata Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million -$43.42 million -324.00 Chindata Group Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 46.50

Chindata Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chindata Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chindata Group Competitors 872 3626 7667 256 2.59

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than its peers.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions, covering infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

