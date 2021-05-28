KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Short Interest Update

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAZ Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.77. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KZMYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

