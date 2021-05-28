$1.38 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.35. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 564,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

